Vos picks Born as co-chair of legislature’s finance committee
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has tapped state Representative Mark Born (R- Beaver Dam), to succeed Representative John Nygren as co-chair of the legislature’s budget writing Joint Committee on Finance. “I think that the team that we selected in Mark Born and Amy Loudenbeck, are really going to be great for the conservative voters that we […]
Source: WRN.com
Gov. Tony Evers attorneys claim Donald Trump engaging in 'a shocking and outrageous...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 3, 2020 at 3:22 AM
Gov. Tony Evers' attorneys respond to Donald Trump lawsuit challenging more than 220,000 ballots cast in Dane and Milwaukee counties.
Green Bay man indicted on child porn and sex trafficking charges
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 3, 2020 at 1:35 AM
Darryl K. Green faces two counts of child pornography and sex trafficking of the same child across different states between April and July 13.
by Bob Hague on December 3, 2020 at 1:10 AM
As deaths from COVID-19 in Wisconsin mount, new cases continue to decline
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 3, 2020 at 12:16 AM
Wisconsin's coronavirus death toll passed 3,000 on Nov. 21. On Wednesday it passed 3,500.
Ex-GOP official: Ron Johnson admits Trump lost election but keeps implying voter fraud by...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 2, 2020 at 11:34 PM
The former Brown County Republican Party chairman says Sen. Ron Johnson called him and acknowledged Joe Biden beat Donald Trump.
Assembly Republicans want finance committee oversight of state’s COVID-19 vaccine plan
by Bob Hague on December 2, 2020 at 10:25 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wants legislative oversight, of the Evers’ administration’s plans for COVID-19 vaccinations. “It doesn’t look very robust to me, and I think that if you’re going to submit a plan on behalf of […]
Coronavirus in Brown County: 803 cases, 9 deaths in the last seven days
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 2, 2020 at 9:39 PM
Cases could still rise in the aftermath of Thanksgiving gatherings in the next couple weeks.
Juneau County Health Department reports 30 New Cases of COVID19 During Wednesday (12/2)...
by WRJC WebMaster on December 2, 2020 at 9:30 PM
Sauk County Judge Sentences Admitted Killer To Life In Prison With No Parole
by WRJC WebMaster on December 2, 2020 at 9:16 PM
