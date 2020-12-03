Vos picks Born as co-chair of legislature’s finance committee

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has tapped state Representative Mark Born (R- Beaver Dam), to succeed Representative John Nygren as co-chair of the legislature’s budget writing Joint Committee on Finance. “I think that the team that we selected in Mark Born and Amy Loudenbeck, are really going to be great for the conservative voters that we […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.