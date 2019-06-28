Vos open to discussions on allowing medical marijuana for Wisconsin

Republican budget writers removed a provision in Governor Tony Evers’ budget to legalize medical marijuana, but the idea is budding anew at the Capitol, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wants to look at legalizing medical marijuana in Wisconsin. Evers’ budget also would have decriminalized recreational pot in some amounts. “I do not support recreational marijuana” Vos […]

Source: WRN.com





