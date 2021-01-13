Vos hits Evers on UI failures, vaccination efforts, Senate coronavirus bill in State of the State response

In his State of the State address Tuesday night, Governor Tony Evers announced he’ll call a special session for the Legislature to address problems with the state unemployment system, which was overwhelmed with massive numbers of claims due to the coronavirus pandemic. In his response, Speaker Robin Vos blamed the governor. “These failures weren’t brought […]

Source: WRN.com







