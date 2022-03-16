Vos heckled following meeting with election decertification proponents at Capitol

At the Capitol on Wednesday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos was heckled, as he emerged from a meeting with Republicans who want results of Wisconsin’s 2020 elections decertified, something Vos has repeatedly explained is not possible. Attorney Jefferson Davis, who has claimed there was widespread fraud in 2020, told reporters that the meeting was “very productive.” […] Source: WRN.com







