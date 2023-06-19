Vos ’embarrassed’ by DEI efforts at UW System

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos continued to hammer on the UW System’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts during the weekend’s state Republican Party convention in La Crosse. The Republican leader made his comments during a panel discussion on Saturday. “For the past 10 years the left has used every bit of their resources to indoctrinate – […] Source: WRN.com







