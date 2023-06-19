Vos ’embarrassed’ by DEI efforts at UW System
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos continued to hammer on the UW System’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts during the weekend’s state Republican Party convention in La Crosse. The Republican leader made his comments during a panel discussion on Saturday. “For the past 10 years the left has used every bit of their resources to indoctrinate – […] Source: WRN.com
ATV driver airlifted to Green Bay hospital after hitting tree in Marinette County,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2023 at 9:55 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Marinette County Sheriff's Office are investigating.
Carpenter dies of injuries sustained while working at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Mavid...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2023 at 6:54 PM
"As a family-owned company, this loss has truly impacted us all," Mavid Construction owner said in a statement.
Republicans at Wisconsin's party convention say they have 'strong candidates' to face...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2023 at 6:16 PM
Nearly all of the state's top potential challengers to Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin in 2024 made appearances at the state Republican convention.
Wisconsin is poised to expand vouchers for private schools. Here's what that means.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM
Gov. Evers has promised to sign the bill, which has been called the "largest expansion" of the voucher program
Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department identifies possible drowning victim as Two Rivers man
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2023 at 3:45 PM
Police were called to Krohn's Lake County Park in the town of Pierce.
Mauston FFA Receives Awards & Honors at State FFA Convention
by WRJC WebMaster on June 19, 2023 at 3:29 PM
4 Green Bay waterfront projects made possible by $1.3 billion Fox River cleanup effort
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2023 at 3:17 PM
The $1.3 billion cleanup of the Fox River took decades, but has spurred Green Bay and Brown County to reconnect with the waterfront. Here's how.
Wisconsin Dells Legion Baseball Defeats Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on June 19, 2023 at 3:06 PM
