Vos demands Evers change date of 7th CD special election

Speaker Robin Vos is demanding that Governor Tony Evers change the date of a special election in northern Wisconsin. In a letter to Evers, the Republican Assembly Speaker said the Democratic governor’s announced January 27 special election in the 7th Congressional District would place a December 30 primary on the final day of Hanukkah, the […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.