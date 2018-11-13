Vos Chosen For 4th Term as Speaker Of Wisconsin Assembly

Republican Robin Vos has become one of the longest-serving Assembly speakers in Wisconsin history. He was re-elected to a fourth term Monday. Vos says he wants to work with incoming Democratic Governor Tony Evers, but he pledges to “stand like bedrock” on issues important to the G-O-P, saying his party won’t “roll over and play dead.” Vos and Republican Majority Leader Jim Steineke kept their leadership positions with no opposition.

Source: WRJC.com





