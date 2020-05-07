Vos calls for regional response to COVID-19 in Wisconsin

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says Wisconsin needs a non-partisan approach to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. He also said Wisconsin needs to look at a regional approach to reopening. “Let’s start to turn the dial, as opposed to keeping every part of the state like it was Milwaukee. Because if we wait for Milwaukee and […]

