Vos asks Evers to order flags at half-staff for Rush Limbaugh

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wants flags in Wisconsin lowered to half-staff, to honor the late Rush Limbaugh. The conservative radio host, who died of lung cancer on Wednesday, was a Missouri native and Florida resident with no connection to Wisconsin. But in a letter to Governor Tony Evers requesting that Wisconsin and U.S. flags be […]

Source: WRN.com







