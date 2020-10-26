Vos announces 28 community members of racial disparity task force nearly two months after failed special session
The group will hold its first meeting in the state Capitol on Wednesday and will focus ways to address racial disparities, educational opportunities, public safety and law enforcement policies.
State surpasses 200,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19
by Bob Hague on October 26, 2020 at 8:37 PM
Wisconsin has surpassed 200,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. A total of 201,049 people have tested positive of Monday, according to latest numbers from the state Department of Health Services. Today Wisconsin officially tops 200,000 cases of […]
COVID-19 testing spot to open Nov. 2 at Brown County Fairgrounds; drive-thru flu clinic...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 26, 2020 at 8:23 PM
Anyone will be able to get tested for free, whether or not they have symptoms, the health network says.
County clerks ask Wisconsin Supreme Court to address ballot misprint affecting thousands...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 26, 2020 at 7:31 PM
Election clerks asked the state Supreme Court to issue an order that will allow them to make sure all votes are counted despite a misprint on tens of thousands of ballots in northeastern Wisconsin.
Mauston’s Runner Eli Boppart Headed to State Tournament in Cross Country
by WRJC WebMaster on October 26, 2020 at 7:00 PM
Monroe County Crash Allegedly Involved Drunk Driver
by WRJC WebMaster on October 26, 2020 at 6:47 PM
Dane County: Offices Are The COVID-19 Problem – Not Bars
by WRJC WebMaster on October 26, 2020 at 6:45 PM
Ban On Wisconsin Utility Disconnections Extended Until April 15th
by WRJC WebMaster on October 26, 2020 at 6:45 PM
