Vos and Fitzgerald outraged over secret recording by Evers staff
The Wisconsin legislature's Republican leaders tore into Governor Tony Evers staff on Wednesday, for recording a telephone meeting with them. They were not told ahead of time, and in statements, state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald called Evers "Nixonian," while Assembly Speaker Robin called the move "unprecedented and clearly outside the norm."
Source: WRN.com
About 90 turn out in rain for peaceful Black Lives Matter protest through De Pere
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 11, 2020 at 3:34 AM
About 90 people took part in a Black Lives Matter march Wednesday in De Pere to protest police brutality and racial injustice.
Black Lives Matter protest held in De Pere
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 11, 2020 at 3:16 AM
Protesters marched through De Pere on June 10, 2020.
Republican leaders secretly recorded by Gov. Tony Evers' staff, infuriating GOP lawmakers
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 11, 2020 at 12:39 AM
Republican leaders lashed out at Gov. Tony Evers for secretly recording their meeting last month over how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
WEDC’s Hughes says COVID-19 precautions will help businesses
by Bob Hague on June 10, 2020 at 10:30 PM
The head of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is urging Wisconsin residents to continue to practice social distancing, hand washing and wearing mask, in order to protect the state’s businesses from a surge in new coronavirus […]
Gallagher: Calls to defund police 'not a serious position,' seeks bipartisan police...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 10, 2020 at 9:46 PM
Congressman Mike Gallagher said defunding the police will not happen and sought a bipartisan path forward toward reforming police departments in the wake of massive protests of the death of George Floyd and other people of color. […]
Wednesday COVID-19 numbers: 10 additional deaths, 2.8 percent positive tests
by Bob Hague on June 10, 2020 at 9:39 PM
The percentage of new positive cases remains low, even as COVID-19 continues to claim lives in Wisconsin. Wednesday’s updated numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services included 10 additional deaths over the previous 24 hours, […]
Jim Sensenbrenner sides with Democrats on proposal for 'bad cop' national registry
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 10, 2020 at 9:12 PM
"The pain of your brother ... has become the pain of America," Sensenbrenner told George Floyd's brother Wednesday.
Green Bay Packers distribute COVID-19 funds to 19 Brown County organizations
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 10, 2020 at 9:10 PM
Packers Give Back COVID-19 fund designated $1 million to assist Brown County organizations.
