Vos and Fitzgerald outraged over secret recording by Evers staff

The Wisconsin legislature’s Republican leaders tore into Governor Tony Evers staff on Wednesday, for recording a telephone meeting with them. They were not told ahead of time, and in statements, state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald called Evers “Nixonian,” while Assembly Speaker Robin called the move “unprecedented and clearly outside the norm.” We learned that […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.