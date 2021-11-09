Volk Field commander relieved of duties after National Guard investigation
The National Guard said in a statement that Brig. Gen. David W. May ended Col. Leslie Zyzda-Martin’s command Monday due to “lost confidence in her ability to lead.”
The Wisconsin Elections Commission was told to adopt rules on ballot drop boxes, other...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 9, 2021 at 10:07 PM
A move to fulfill auditors' call for formal rules on drop boxes, other election issues could come face to face with political realities.
Green Bay school board president will not seek reelection, cites 'personal and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 9, 2021 at 10:01 PM
Eric Vanden Heuvel's announcement came three weeks after he deactivated social media accounts, citing safety concerns.
Foundation prepares for holiday season with Festival of Wreaths contest
by WRJC WebMaster on November 9, 2021 at 8:32 PM
Federal, State Authorities Investigate Discovery Of Human Remains At fort McCoy
by WRJC WebMaster on November 9, 2021 at 8:31 PM
Famiglietti (Battaglia), Ruth Mary Age 87 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on November 9, 2021 at 7:57 PM
Rep. Sara Rodriguez announces bid for lieutenant governor, creating Democratic primary
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 9, 2021 at 4:51 PM
Rodriguez defeated Republican incumbent Rob Hutton in the Milwaukee suburbs after one of the most expensive legislative races of 2020.
Local Sports Alumni Round Up
by WRJC WebMaster on November 9, 2021 at 4:24 PM
