Volden, Bruce E. Age 73 of Westby

Bruce E. Volden, age 73, passed away June 28, 2024. Memorial services for Bruce will be held Saturday, August 17, 2024, 11:00 a.m. at Vang Lutheran Church in Westby. Pastor Alyssa Weaver will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.