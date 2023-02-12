Voices to silence? GOP election tactics no surprise to Wisconsin's Black voters
Voting rights advocates for years have accused Wisconsin Republicans of pushing policies to suppress voters of color and lower-income voters.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
City of Green Bay defends audio capabilities of security cameras after City Council...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 12, 2023 at 3:50 PM
Republican Sen. Andre Jacque was "stunned" that city officials installed microphones in security system; city says system is "lawful and commonplace."
-
2 arrested in Green Bay shooting that left one person dead, another injured
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 12, 2023 at 2:44 AM
A fatal shooting in Green Bay appeared to be an "isolated incident," according to police.
-
Brett Favre files defamation lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee and Shad White
by Mississippi Clarion Ledger on February 11, 2023 at 6:03 PM
Former Southern Miss and NFL star Brett Favre filed defamation suits against sports commentators Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee and auditor Shad White.
-
MPS principal Keith Carrington died at Columbia St. Mary's last August. His widow...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 11, 2023 at 5:49 PM
When Tanzanique Carrington read the Journal Sentinel's coverage of problems at Columbia St. Mary's, questions about her husband's death returned.
-
Bureau of Health Services to investigate MPS principal's death after surgery at Columbia...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 11, 2023 at 5:44 PM
Tanzanique Carrington filed complaints with the Wisconsin Department of Health Service's Division of Quality Assurance, and the national accreditation agency for hospitals.
-
Wisconsin's Supreme Court race is expected to top $6 million in spending. And that's just...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 11, 2023 at 3:23 PM
Wisconsin's Supreme Court race is getting big money from outside groups leading to record spending in one of the hotly contested races in the country.
-
Local Prep Scores from Friday Night 2/10
by WRJC WebMaster on February 11, 2023 at 9:37 AM
-
Gesler, Patricia “Patty” Age 69 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on February 11, 2023 at 8:47 AM
-
SBC Boys Basketball Royall at Brookwood Full Game
by WRJC WebMaster on February 11, 2023 at 2:53 AM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.