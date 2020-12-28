Vlasak, Jane E. Age 92 of Elroy
Jane E. Vlasak, 92, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at home, Tuesday, December 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born November 19, 1928 to Charles and Winifred (Green) Trappe. Jane graduated from La Farge High School. She was united in marriage to William Vlasak on May 26, 1948 in the Methodist Parsonage in La Farge. She farmed along with her husband the majority of her life. Later on, taking a nurse’s aide job at the hospital in Hillsboro. A faithful member of the United Methodist Church, she could always be counted on for help with funerals and church activities.
Jane had an amazing memory until the end. She truly knew and loved all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was very close to her heart and it showed in everything she did. She loved to sew and cross-stitch, making quilts for each of her grandkids and great-grandkids. She enjoyed cooking and fed the folks at so many functions; thrasheries, church gatherings, and family functions. She enjoyed singing at church and reading in the rare quiet moments she had.
Jane is survived by two daughters Kathleen (David) Snyder of Union Center and Karen Schubring of Baraboo; two sons Chuck (Patti) Vlasak of Elroy and David Vlasak of Elroy; nine grandchildren Shannon (Darren) Scherbert, David (Tara) Schubring, Charlie (Kasey) Vlasak, Jonathon (Dana) Vlasak, Richie (Kristi) Vlasak, Nick (CeeJae) Vlasak, Ashlee (Matt Ellenz) Vlasak, Bailey Vlasak, and Molly Vlasak; 22 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William, and her sister Jean Steinmetz.
Memorial services will be Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Picha Funeral Home in Elroy, with Rev. Dr. Wesley Jacob officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in the St. Luke’s Cemetery, rural Elroy.
The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information please go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com
