Vivek Ramaswamy to supporters: 'I stand with you on the side of revolution'
Vivek Ramaswamy fired up supporters at a pre-debate party outside the site of the Republican presidential primary debate in Milwaukee.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2023 at 1:35 AM
Republican presidential primary debate live updates: Ramaswamy speaks to supporters...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2023 at 1:19 AM
What's the scene like across Milwaukee ahead of Wednesday's Republican presidential debate at Fiserv Forum? Follow here for live updates.
Voters want to hear other candidates at the Republican debate in Milwaukee. But Trump...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2023 at 12:22 AM
At two Wisconsin county fairs, GOP voters said they were kicking the tires on the other candidates, want to hear views on inflation and immigration.
BBQ lovers can head to Washington Island for Kansas City-sanctioned grilling contest
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 23, 2023 at 12:14 AM
Death's Door Bar-B-Q is a competitive grilling event with 30 teams from nine states. Visitors are welcome Saturday to buy food and other BBQ items.
Chris Christie calls Donald Trump 'a coward' for not appearing at 2023 Republican debate...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 22, 2023 at 11:32 PM
Chris Christie claims Donald Trump isn't attending the GOP debate in Milwaukee because he's "afraid" of him.
Who will be in the Republican debate in Milwaukee? Here's the final list
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 22, 2023 at 11:15 PM
Candidates had to meet fundraising and polling thresholds while also signing pledges including a promise to back the eventual GOP nominee.
Furloughs, layoffs, campus closures: 5 things to know about University of Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 22, 2023 at 10:40 PM
The University of Wisconsin System lost $32 million in the state budget but might be able to recoup it. For now, one campus is bearing the brunt of the cut.
Conservative law firm sues Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski for release of records into...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 22, 2023 at 9:55 PM
The lawsuit alleges Godlewski's office has illegally delayed a public request for information about her appointment submitted nearly six months ago.
Senate committee takes up appointments to judicial commission amid Supreme Court tensions
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 22, 2023 at 8:03 PM
The senators' questions appeared to reference newly sworn-in Justice Janet Protasiewicz's comments that the state's electoral maps are "rigged."
