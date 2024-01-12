Vivek Ramaswamy suspends his 2024 Republican presidential bid and endorses rival Donald Trump
Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is suspending his 2024 Republican presidential campaign and endorsing former President Donald Trump. His exit comes after finishing a disappointing fourth in Iowa’s caucuses, behind Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Bill would toughen penalties against drivers who flee police
by Bob Hague on January 12, 2024 at 4:31 PM
Proposed legislation would toughen penalties against drivers who flee police in Wisconsin. The measure from is from state Representative Bob Donovan (R-Greenfield). Donovan testified on Thursday before the Assembly and highlighted the impacts caused […]
DHS recommends RSV and other vaccines this winter for those who are pregnant
by Raymond Neupert on January 11, 2024 at 10:51 PM
Officials at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services say pregnant people who want to protect their newborns from R S V can choose to get vaccinated. Wisconsin Immunization Program Coordinator Dr. Stephanie Schauer says the new vaccine can […]
Vruwink stresses focus on railroad crossing safety
by Bob Hague on January 11, 2024 at 6:18 PM
Wisconsin Railway Commissioner Don Vruwink wants to highlight safety at rail crossings around the state. Vruwink briefed the Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday "Because we've had 19 derailments in the […]
Theisen, Michael Lawrence Age 62 formerly of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on January 11, 2024 at 4:13 PM
Artuso, Leo Michael Age 83 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on January 11, 2024 at 4:12 PM
