Vivek Ramaswamy suspends his 2024 Republican presidential bid and endorses rival Donald Trump

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is suspending his 2024 Republican presidential campaign and endorsing former President Donald Trump. His exit comes after finishing a disappointing fourth in Iowa’s caucuses, behind Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.