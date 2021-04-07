Vitcenda/Waterman Apparent Victories Headline Local Election Night in Area

It was a big night of local elections around the area Tuesday night. Here is a look at local election results. It was a hotly contested Royall School Board Race that saw Marie Vitcenda and Doug Waterman claiming seats defeating Raye Walz and Kristin Howe. Vitcenda received the most votes with 578 while Walz came in last place with just 158 votes.

Mauston City Alderperson in District 3 saw Leanna Hagen defeating Katie Steinke 72-45 District 5 saw Donna McGinley defeating Sarah Wilke 65-29 in contested Mauston City Alderperson races.

In the Town of Armenia in Juneau County Jim Parrett had the most votes for Town Board Chairperson receiving 142 votes compared to 114 for Robert Owens.

Tomah School board

Aaron Lueck, Spencer Stephens, and Jan Sherwood earned seats on the Tomah School board getting more votes than Rick Murray, Mitch Koel, and Wayne Kling.

In the Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction race Jill Underly defeated Deb Kerr.

Source: WRJC.com







