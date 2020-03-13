Visits and Tours to Wisconsin State Capitol Suspended

Tours and visits to the Wisconsin State Capitol are being cancelled to protect the health of the public and staff from the potential spread of COVID-19. Officials plan to contact groups scheduled for tours over the next two to three weeks. Other operations within the State Capitol building will go on. The Department of Administration will continue reviewing strategies to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Source: WRJC.com





