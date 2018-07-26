Viroqua Man Injured in Deer v Motorcycle Accident
A motorcycle accident took place on July 25th at approximately 9:00pm. The accident occurred on Orchard Rd near Apple Ln in the town of Viroqua.
Nicholas H. Smythe age 30 of rural Desoto, WI was operating a motorcycle southbound on Orchard Rd. when several deer ran out in front of him. He struck one of them and lost control of the motorcycle. Smythe was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained injuries from the crash. He was wearing a helmet and was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital by Tri-State Ambulance. He was later transported to Gunderson Health System to be treated for his injuries.
The accident remains under investigation.
Source: WRJC.com
