Viral image – Video doesn’t show a child escaping Buckingham Palace. It’s an old TV promo
A “13 or 15 year old boy escapes Buckingham Palace” in video.
Source: Politifacts.com
Suring man and Wausaukee man die in 2-semi crash in Ozaukee County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 10, 2022 at 12:59 AM
Officials say a tractor-trailer crossed the median and struck another semitrailer heading the opposite direction.
Wisconsin averaging less than 1,000 COVID cases a day for the first time since April
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 10, 2022 at 12:23 AM
The seven-day average of daily cases decreased to 949 cases on Tuesday
Protesters criticize Tim Michels' call for 'pitchforks and torches' against the media...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 9, 2022 at 11:37 PM
Protesters rally outside a fundraiser in Appleton attended by gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels over his recent "pitchforks and torches" comment.
3 Green Bay police officers involved in July 20 shooting will not face charges and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 9, 2022 at 10:35 PM
Green Bay police officers Cameron Boersma, Shawna Coron and Chrisopher Vaubel returned to duty Tuesday after the district attorney's investigation found they acted in good faith.
UW-Madison denounces antisemitic chalks messages that appeared around campus on first day...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 9, 2022 at 9:03 PM
While the messages weren't illegal or in violation of campus policy, they actively work against a culture of belonging, UW-Madison said.
Entrepreneur and UW-Green Bay grad Tyrone Powell creates Unext to connect businesses and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 9, 2022 at 6:42 PM
"Unext aims to increase the number of connections between students and employers and help employers recruit and identify talent. "
New omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are available in Wisconsin. Here's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 9, 2022 at 6:14 PM
Anyone over the age of 12 who had their last COVID-19 shot at least two months ago is eligible for the new, Omicron-specific shots.
Main Street bridge in downtown Green Bay to be closed at times during week of Sept. 12
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 9, 2022 at 5:05 PM
The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge on Main Street in Green Bay will be temporarily closed for preventive maintenance activities.
With more residents resorting to water filters for PFAS 'forever chemicals,' communities...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 9, 2022 at 4:41 PM
Sen. Eric Wimberger, who represents contaminated areas in Marinette and Peshtigo, will seek legislation to allow special landfills.
