Viral image – Speak no evil: Claims Elon Musk said he was going to expose Bill Gates are satire
“Elon Musk is going to expose Bill Gates soon, says ‘he’s evil.’”
Source: Politifacts.com
-
DNR asks hunters to test deer for Chronic Wasting Disease
by bhague@wrn.com on September 12, 2024 at 8:08 PM
Wisconsin deer hunters should consider testing their deer for Chronic Wasting Disease. Erin Larson is Deer Herd Health Specialist with the Wisconsin DNR. CWD testing remains a priority for the agency.
-
Titletown Report for 9/12/2024
by Bill Scott on September 12, 2024 at 11:03 AM
The Packers are getting ready for the Colts – Malik Willis is going as fast as he can in preparing for his first start as a Packer
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 12, 2024 at 11:01 AM
The Brewers are crushed by the Giants in San Francisco – The Packers are getting ready for the Colts on Sunday – Week 2 of the NFL season kicks off tonight
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on September 12, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Waukesha County Executive diagnosed with cancer (WAUKESHA) Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow is diagnosed with cancer. Farrow made that announcement in a YouTube video Wednesday. Farrow was diagnosed with a rare cancer known as mucinous […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 12, 2024 at 8:00 AM
State Supreme Court will hear cases on WEC and DNR (MADISON) The Wisconsin Supreme Court agrees to hear a pair of high profile cases. The justices agree to directly hear whether or not the Wisconsin Elections Commission was obligated to appoint a […]
-
Mauston Volleyball Loses Heartbreaker to Nekoosa
by WRJC WebMaster on September 11, 2024 at 5:15 PM
-
Lake Delton Family Medical Center Health Fair
by WRJC WebMaster on September 10, 2024 at 6:12 PM
-
Juneau County Area Top 10 Prep Football Power Rankings
by WRJC WebMaster on September 10, 2024 at 4:51 PM
-
Klipstein, Dorothy J. Age 101 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on September 10, 2024 at 2:45 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.