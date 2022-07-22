Viral image – Social media post is wrong to claim George Floyd and COVID-19 ‘never existed’
George Floyd and COVID-19 “never existed.”
Source: Politifacts.com
With fans back in the stands in 2021, the Green Bay Packers posted a record $579 million...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 22, 2022 at 8:15 PM
The Green Bay Packers report record revenue for last season as local spending makes a big comeback.
Wisconsin Republicans running for lieutenant governor won't commit to backing a Trump...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 22, 2022 at 8:11 PM
Of the eight Republican candidates for lieutenant governor, just three were willing to explicitly support a second Trump White House bid.
Cashier at a Wisconsin Walgreens refuses to sell condoms to couple because of his faith,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 22, 2022 at 8:11 PM
Nate Pentz and his girlfriend, Jess, were denied a condoms sale at the Walgreens in Hayward.
Ron Johnson says Jan. 6 committee is engaged 'in a highly-partisan exercise'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 22, 2022 at 7:56 PM
Ron Johnson previously characterized the crowd that stormed the U.S. Capitol as "people who love this country, that truly respect law enforcement."
Republican leading Wisconsin's Assembly election committee calls for decertifying Trump's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 22, 2022 at 7:39 PM
Rep. Janel Brandtjen's push for decertifying Trump's 2020 loss brings a call from a fellow Republican to resign.
Wisconsin DNR recommends water systems notify customers of even low levels of 'forever...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 22, 2022 at 7:32 PM
The Wisconsin DNR is recommending that communities inform residents of any detectable PFAS contaminations.
On party line vote, Wisconsin's House Republicans oppose legislation protecting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 22, 2022 at 7:01 PM
Wisconsin's House delegation was split along party lines Thursday on legislation that would protect access to contraceptives.
Thunderstorms with heavy rains, high winds, hail forecast for Saturday evening
by Wausau Daily Herald on July 22, 2022 at 4:26 PM
After a hot and sticky Saturday morning and afternoon, a thunderstorm system is forecasted to roll across Wisconsin on Saturday evening.
Soccer with a chance of thunderstorms: Bayern Munich-Manchester City match at Lambeau...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 22, 2022 at 4:25 PM
The National Weather Service of Green Bay forecasts severe storms developing throughout Saturday afternoon and into the evening.
