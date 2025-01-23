Viral image – No, Trump didn’t thank Ye for a drawing of them
Image shows President Donald Trump responding to a picture rapper Ye drew of them.
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 23, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Darrell Brooks moved to a prison outside of Wisconsin (UNDATED) Darrell Brooks is now serving his prison sentence outside of Wisconsin. Brooks was the man behind the wheel of an SUV that ran into the Waukesha Christmas Parade in November of 2022. […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on January 23, 2025 at 12:06 PM
Bucks game in New Orleans was postponed last night. They’ll host Miami tonight – In college hoops, Green Bay’s losing streak has reached 16-games – The Bears introduced Ben Johnson as their next head coach and Lions […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on January 23, 2025 at 9:33 AM
Evers lays out plans for school mental health services, gun control in State of the State Address (MADISON) Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers wants to improve mental health services for students. At Wednesday night’s State of the State Address, […]
Study committee will recommend formation of permanent committee on AI
by bhague@wrn.com on January 22, 2025 at 5:04 PM
WRN’s Bob Hague interviewed state Senator Julian Bradley (R- New Berlin) who chaired the Legislative Study Committee on Artificial Intelligence,
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 22, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Aspirus announces hospital expansion (WAUSAU) Aspirus Health Care announces a $227 million hospital expansion in Wausau that will add more than 60 immediate care and observation beds along with expanded surgical and diagnostic space. In a prepared […]
Man Arrested in Dells for 4th OWI
by WRJC WebMaster on January 10, 2025 at 6:39 PM
on January 10th at 2:22am Geoff John Hlavachek Arnold, 36 years of age, from Brown Deer has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.Wisconsin State Patrol was advised […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/9
by WRJC WebMaster on January 10, 2025 at 6:32 PM
Boys Basketball Hillsboro 63 Cashton 37 Royall 75 Wonewoc-Center 22 Reedsburg 81 Portage 58 Brookwood 44 Necedah 40 Bangor 57 New Lisbon 53 Seneca 94 Weston 50 Girls Basketball Mauston 50 Adams-Friendship 40 Wisconsin Dells 85 Wautoma 22 […]
Heller Crosses 1,000 point Milestone in Mauston Victory over Adams-Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on January 10, 2025 at 6:14 PM
Thursday January 9th, 2025 the Mauston girls Varsity Basketball team moved to 10-2 on the year, winning by a score of 50-40, it was a night for the record books as Kylie Heller hit a layup in the second half to surpass a coveted milestone […]
Hillsboro Uses Size To Blast By Cashton in SBC Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on January 10, 2025 at 6:13 PM
The Hillsboro Tigers used a strong inside game to derail Cashton 63-37 in a Scenic Bluffs Conference boys basketball matchup Thursday night. Big man Zack Morren led the Tigers with a career high 22points while David Johnson added 11points and […]
