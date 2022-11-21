Viral image – No, Sunny Hostin didn’t admit to voter fraud
Sunny Hostin of “The View” admitted to voter fraud.
Source: Politifacts.com
Ontario Man Cited After 1 Vehicle Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on November 21, 2022 at 7:54 PM
Hillsboro Woman Injured in Winter Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on November 21, 2022 at 7:53 PM
Republican Amy Loudenbeck concedes to Doug La Follette in Secretary of State race
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 21, 2022 at 7:26 PM
Loundenbeck's campaign previously said she was awaiting the results of the official canvass, which concluded Monday.
Gunshots strike house on He-Nis-Ra Lane; Green Bay police seek help in finding suspects
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 21, 2022 at 5:49 PM
Police say the two juveniles and a 55-year-old woman in the house were unhurt, but believe the shooting was intentional
Green Bay prison inmate charged with homicide in stabbing death of fellow inmate
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 21, 2022 at 5:24 PM
The criminal complaint says Joshua Scolman attacked another inmate with a home-made knife.
Beranek, Benard E. Age 83 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on November 21, 2022 at 5:19 PM
Flags at half-staff to memorialize Waukesha Parade victims
by Bob Hague on November 21, 2022 at 4:36 PM
Flags will fly at half-staff across Wisconsin on Monday, November 21 to mark the anniversary of the deadly attack on the Waukesha Christmas Parade. Governor Tony Evers ordered flags to be lowered in recognition and remembrance of the victims – […]
Phoenix tragedy of 1847 in Lake Michigan cut short the lives of Dutch immigrants
by Sheboygan Press on November 21, 2022 at 2:20 PM
In 1847, the Phoenix was traveling from Manitowoc to Sheboygan when a fire struck, ending the lives of many Dutch immigrants onboard.
The 6 questions the Nov. 8 midterm elections answered about Wisconsin politics
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM
The 2022 midterm taught us some things about the political landscape. Here are six big questions about Wisconsin the Nov. 8 vote gave us.
