Viral image – No, Biden didn’t say he met Jill Biden when she was 12
Joe Biden said of Jill Biden, “She was 12, I was 30.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Attorney general candidate Eric Toney doesn't rule out prosecuting abortion in cases of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 3, 2022 at 9:55 PM
Incumbent Josh Kaul said he would not devote DOJ resources to prosecuting abortions if the state's 1849 law is upheld.
Tony Evers says he'll boost funding by $105 million to bolster public safety
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 3, 2022 at 8:44 PM
The Democratic incumbent on Monday released details of a two-year state budget plan he would propose if he returns to the governor's office in 2023.
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Scalise continues criticism of Barnes' 2017...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 3, 2022 at 7:25 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
Governor's race between Evers, Michels almost a referendum on what Wisconsin wants to see...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 3, 2022 at 6:36 PM
The outcome of the election should be either more of the same, or radical change based on Republican beliefs.
Little Suamico man arrested in connection with double homicide, Oconto County Sheriff's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 3, 2022 at 5:54 PM
Victims were found slain outside a Little Suamico home about 9:04 a.m. Sunday
Local Prep Football Scores from Friday Night 9/30
by WRJC WebMaster on October 3, 2022 at 3:03 PM
A Green Bay-area hotel is going up for sale in a mid-October auction. Starting bid? $2.5...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 3, 2022 at 1:55 PM
The Aloft Green Bay in Ashwaubenon faced foreclosure in 2021. A court-appointed receiver will sell the 109-room hotel at an Oct. 17-19 auction.
Brown County's COVID-19 cases fall 27.8%; slight increases in Door, Kewaunee, Oconto...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 3, 2022 at 1:42 PM
Wisconsin reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 6,656 new cases. That's down 17.7% from the previous week's tally of 8,092 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.
As northeast Wisconsin diversifies, students of color use tools like code-switching to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Code-switching is a way students across northeast Wisconsin navigate between different cultures. But it can be exhausting.
