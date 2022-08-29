Viral image – It’s not true that nearly half of pregnant women in Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine trial miscarried
“Nearly half of pregnant women in Pfizer trial miscarried.”
Source: Politifacts.com
-
President Joe Biden will visit Milwaukee on Labor Day, speak at Laborfest just over two...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 29, 2022 at 4:50 PM
Biden plans to speak at Milwaukee's Laborfest to honor "the dignity of American workers," according to the White House.
-
Fact check: GOP Senate group off the mark with claim that Barnes backs abolishing ICE
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 29, 2022 at 4:32 PM
National Republican Senatorial Committee off the mark with claim that Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes "supports abolishing ICE."
-
Local Prep Volleyball Scores from over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on August 29, 2022 at 3:09 PM
-
Observations after Week 2 of the Local High School Football Season
by WRJC WebMaster on August 29, 2022 at 3:08 PM
-
Wonewoc-Center/Weston 8-Man Football Opens Season Up with Victory
by WRJC WebMaster on August 29, 2022 at 3:07 PM
-
Juneau County Jail Roster
by WRJC WebMaster on August 29, 2022 at 2:07 PM
-
Climate concern in Wisconsin is more common than you think, a new study says
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM
A new study shows that Wisconsinites underestimate how much people care about climate change and support policies.
-
Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast lays groundwork with sonar mapping, weather buoys, undiscovered...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on August 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM
The sanctuary is 962 square miles with at least three dozen shipwrecks and spans four Wisconsin counties: Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Sheboygan and Ozaukee.
-
What's missing from your child's counseling sessions? You, according to mental health...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Green Bay and Fox Valley youth therapists say it can make a big difference when parents play a role in counseling sessions.
