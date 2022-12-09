Viral image – ‘Holiday heart syndrome’ isn’t new, and it’s not a cover for COVID-19 vaccine side effects
“Holiday heart syndrome” is a cover for deaths caused by the COVID-19 vaccine.
Fact check: GOP's Steil says Milwaukee's homicide rate "has nearly doubled in two years"
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 9, 2022 at 4:01 PM
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, says "Milwaukee is on pace for a third straight homicide record. The rate has nearly doubled in the past two years "
Nelson, Donna R. Age 86 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on December 9, 2022 at 3:55 PM
UW System's merger couldn't save UW-Platteville Richland. What about other UW branch...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 8, 2022 at 10:23 PM
Most of the other dozen branch campuses have endured similar trajectories of enrollment declines, budget cuts, tuition freezes and reorganizations.
Investigators seize 12 pounds of fentanyl, arrest two in Appleton, DOJ says
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 8, 2022 at 10:17 PM
Investigators seized roughly 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl and arrested two people in Appleton this week.
Door County florist combines artistic talents, love of flowers in newly blooming business
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 8, 2022 at 7:58 PM
Tracy Melger, with help from mentors, is growing a business in Fish Creek that shows off her creativity.
Wisconsin Republican Reps. Mike Gallagher and Bryan Steil join Democrats in passing the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 8, 2022 at 7:34 PM
Wisconsin Republican U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher and Bryan Steil joined House Democrats in voting to codify same-sex marriage protections into law.
Greater Green Bay YMCA, Allouez plan to build $35 million facility; Capital Credit Union...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 8, 2022 at 6:55 PM
The village and the YMCA will be building a new Y facility and Village community center on a 17-acre parcel of land in Allouez.
Hobart-Lawrence officer accidentally shoots self, injured during Highway 29 standoff
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 8, 2022 at 5:45 PM
The officer was struggling with a man pulled over for a wellness check when the officer's firearm discharged.
Cobblestone Hotel & Suites opens first De Pere location
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 8, 2022 at 4:11 PM
See inside newly opened Cobblestone Hotel & Suites with a Wissota Chophouse in De Pere
