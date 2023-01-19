Viral image – Headline about Damar Hamlin’s doctor connecting cardiac arrest to COVID-19 vaccine is fake
CNN reported that Damar Hamlin’s doctor confirmed his cardiac arrest was caused by a COVID-19 vaccine booster.
Source: Politifacts.com
It's mid-January and the Great Lakes are virtually ice-free. That's a problem.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 19, 2023 at 10:57 PM
Ice cover is at a near-record low for this time of year. No ice can affect the food web and cause dangerous snowstorms.
DNR tightens fish consumption advisories for Madison, Wausau, Stevens Point lakes
by Raymond Neupert on January 19, 2023 at 10:45 PM
There are new fish consumption advisories being posted for the Yahara chain near Madison, and some lakes in Central Wisconsin. The Department of Natural Resources is recommending people limit the amount of fish they eat from the Yahara chain of […]
Wisconsin legislators approve constitutional amendment on bail for the April statewide...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 19, 2023 at 10:31 PM
The state Assembly on Thursday approved the proposal in a bipartisan vote 74-23, with 10 Democrats joining Republicans in supporting the measure.
FBI offers reward in firebombing at pro-life office
by WRN Contributor on January 19, 2023 at 10:01 PM
The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for last spring’s arson at a Madison pro life office. The FBI says its investigation shows two Molotov cocktails were thrown into the office of Wisconsin Family Action […]
Body Found In Monroe County Believed to be that of Missing Woman
by WRJC WebMaster on January 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM
Coleman man dies after being ejected during car crash
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 19, 2023 at 7:44 PM
Officials say speed and alcohol likely were factors in the crash.
Packers join Bellin Health in getting life-saving devices into schools, sports centers
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 19, 2023 at 5:16 PM
Bellin Health will conduct training sessions to make sure each AED recipient has multiple representatives properly trained in CPR and AED use.
Wisconsin winters can cause cooped-up kids. Here are 15 at-home snow day activities to try
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 19, 2023 at 5:01 PM
Here are 15 easy activities collected by The Post-Crescent's education and early childhood reporters, divided by age and aimed to keep kids engaged.
Kaul announces Wisconsin Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force
by WRN Contributor on January 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM
Wisconsin’s Attorney General has announced a new statewide, multi-agency task force to support survivors of human trafficking. Josh Kaul was in Milwaukee Wednesday to introduce the Wisconsin Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, led by the […]
