Viral image – Don’t fall for this hoax about two men pretending to be homeless to rob you
A photo shows two men on the run who pretend to be homeless and then “attack and rob you.”
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Former UW Chancellor Blank’s cancer diagnosis means she will not take Northwestern job
by WRN Contributor on July 11, 2022 at 8:17 PM
Former University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank is making a very sudden and serious change of plans. Monday was supposed to be Blank’s first day at her new job as president of Northwestern University, but now she’s been […]
-
Steineke to resign from Assembly this month
by WRN Contributor on July 11, 2022 at 8:08 PM
A key Republican leader in the Wisconsin Assembly is leaving office early. Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauana) announced in January that he won’t seek reelection. Steineke released a statement on Monday that he’ll resign on July […]
-
New COVID-19 variants are very easy to catch
by Bob Hague on July 11, 2022 at 7:59 PM
New variants of COVID-19 are reminding us that the pandemic is not over. UW Health’s Chief Quality Officer Dr. Jeff Pothof, said two new variants are much more transmissible – even among those fully vaccinated or with prior infection. […]
-
Facing 'aggressive' cancer, former UW-Madison chancellor Rebecca Blank steps away from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 11, 2022 at 7:28 PM
Blank, 66, announced the news Monday, the same day she was slated to take the helm of Northwestern University. She did not specify the type of cancer.
-
Here's what you should know about Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin's lieutenant governor vying...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 11, 2022 at 7:01 PM
Barnes is a young progressive running against Republican Ron Johnson for U.S Senate and would be Wisconsin's first Black senator if elected.
-
'The shooter has a plan, so you need a plan.' St. Norbert class trains aspiring teachers...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 11, 2022 at 6:04 PM
Erica Barnett-Southworth realized that education majors got almost no preparation for a real-world horror: a person with a gun looking to cause harm.
-
Former emergency room nurse teaches cooking school and leads culinary tours around the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 11, 2022 at 4:58 PM
Janice Thomas always loved food, and finally she made the leap and started a cooking school in Door County. She quickly needed a bigger place.
-
Howard-Suamico School District seeks applications for vacant board seat
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 11, 2022 at 3:46 PM
Garry Sievert, the former board president, resigned June 30 for health reasons and family concerns.
-
Coots, Michael David Age 80 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on July 11, 2022 at 3:27 PM
