Viral image – CNN didn't report that Uganda's president said it would be 'disgusting' to support Ukraine
A CNN headline shows Uganda’s president saying he doesn’t support Ukraine because it would be “disgusting.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Bellevue man charged with attempted homicide in Mobil robbery attempt
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 24, 2022 at 9:11 PM
The man was arrested on probation violations three days after the incident and charged three weeks later.
Wisconsin reports widest score gap between Black and white students in nation
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 24, 2022 at 9:01 PM
The 2022 NAEP test scores are the first nationwide results since the pandemic.
Tim Michels says he'll appoint parole commission head whose goal isn't to cut prison...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 24, 2022 at 8:50 PM
Michels has made crime the cornerstone of his campaign for governor and repeatedly criticized Democratic Gov. Tony Evers over the parole of inmates.
Fact check: Ad on Michels opposing closure of gun law loophole is on target
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 24, 2022 at 7:22 PM
A Better Wisconsin Together Political Fund says Tim Michels "opposes closing the loophole that allows domestic abusers to buy guns."
UW-Madison vandalized ahead of conservative speaker Matt Walsh coming to campus
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 24, 2022 at 6:54 PM
The sold-out event has sparked protest and controversy over what some say are the speakers' transphobic views.
Door County Custom Meats recalls some ready-to-eat meat products
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 24, 2022 at 6:48 PM
State officials say evidence shows the products were misbranded and produced without the benefit of inspection.
Fire at Mr. G's Supper Club in Sturgeon Bay causes 5-hour closure on Wis. Highway 57
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 24, 2022 at 4:59 PM
A fire at Mr. G's Logan Creek Grille in Sturgeon Bay on Sunday caused Highway 57, from between Loritz and Jorns roads, to be closed for about five hours.
Wagner, Amanda Rose Age 38 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on October 24, 2022 at 3:08 PM
Becker, Teresa Marie Age 66 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on October 24, 2022 at 3:07 PM
