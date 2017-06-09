Violent gang members arrested in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — Officials with the Milwaukee Division of the FBI say an eight-month long investigation has resulted in 11 federal indictments of suspected gang members.
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Violent gang members arrested in Milwaukee3 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game4 hours ago
- Winners of 7th Congressional District art competition recognized4 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘SuperCash’ game4 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Badger 5’ game4 hours ago
- Trump punches back, accuses Comey of lying to Congress5 hours ago
- After 27 years, judge overturns rape conviction, cites flawed FBI hair analysis6 hours ago
- ‘I’m happy with my life.’ Ex-inmate from Green Bay says anti-heroin prog...7 hours ago
- Wisconsin Department of Corrections withdraws bonus from falsely accused Lincoln Hills wor...9 hours ago
- Bradly Paul Marth10 hours ago
- Vote In Our New Online Poll10 hours ago
- Johnson still sees Mueller as impediment to intelligence committee10 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.