Vinopal, Donald Richard 78 of Mauston

Donald Vinopal

Donald Richard Vinopal, 78, of Mauston, WI, passed away peacefully at home on March 29, 2022.

Donnie lived his entire life in Mauston. He was born at home to John and Mary Vinopal on April 9,1943. He graduated from Madonna High School in Mauston in 1961. After meeting in 4H, Donnie married AnnMarie Phillips on February 23, 1963.

A hard-working individualist, Donnie was a farmer, truck driver, welder, and mechanic that could fix anything. He liked to watch Gunsmoke, dance the polka, and go fishing with his family and friends while spinning a yarn about the one that got away or stories from his childhood. Spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchild brought him great joy in his later years.

Donnie was preceded in death by his father and mother John and Mary, his brother Art, and his son Chris.

Donnie is survived by his wife AnnMarie; his daughters Barb (Dan) Dieterichs, Liz (Dave) Sutton, and son Frank (Laura) Vinopal; his brothers Jack, Frank, Jim, Steve, Bill, Dale, and sisters Helen, Judy, and MaryJo; his grandchildren Katie, Emily, John, Owen, Sena, Jack, and Mary; and his great-grandson Christopher.

Donnie was a faithful Catholic man his whole life. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 9:30am-12:00pm at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston. A mass of Christian burial will be held the same day at 12:00pm at St. Patrick’s. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

