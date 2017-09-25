Vinehout announces run for governor

A state lawmaker from western Wisconsin is the latest Democrat to join the growing field of candidates for governor. State Senator Kathleen Vinehout of Alma announced her run in a video posted online, in which she highlights her work in the Legislature and desire to tackle issues such as fixing rural school funding and expanding […]

