Vinehout announces run for governor
A state lawmaker from western Wisconsin is the latest Democrat to join the growing field of candidates for governor. State Senator Kathleen Vinehout of Alma announced her run in a video posted online, in which she highlights her work in the Legislature and desire to tackle issues such as fixing rural school funding and expanding […]
Source: WRN.com
