Vince Lombardi died 50 years ago, but his legacy lasts not just in football but also his battle with cancer and bigotry
Vince Lombardi died at age 57 on Sept. 3, 1970. The Green Bay Packers head coach spread cancer awareness and spoke out for social justice.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Joe Biden in Kenosha: Bidens don't offer details on meeting with Blake family, now headed...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 3, 2020 at 6:24 PM
Journal Sentinel reporters are covering the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake and the shooting deaths of two men during subsequent protests.
Joe Biden meets with family of Jacob Blake before heading to Kenosha
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 3, 2020 at 6:22 PM
The visit comes two days after President Donald Trump toured the city
Allouez Action: Village buys strip mall at core of visioning plan; Daycare center expands...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 3, 2020 at 5:20 PM
Allouez has purchased the Webster Center strip mall with a plan to redevelop it that aligns with the community's vision for South Webster Avenue. But there's already a lot happening on Webster.
UW Elections Research Center prepares for presidential polling
by Raymond Neupert on September 3, 2020 at 4:23 PM
As the nation approaches Election Day, the question remains: can we trust the polls? UW Madison Elections Research Center director Barry Burden says that polling, while flawed, still remains the best tool to keep tally on people’s potential […]
UW-Whitewater chancellor placed on leave pending investigation into unspecified complaint
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 3, 2020 at 4:02 PM
Chancellor Dwight Watson is on paid leave pending the outcome of an investigation into an unspecified complaint.
Kenosha updates: Kenosha law enforcement seeking assistance from public to identify...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 3, 2020 at 3:03 PM
Journal Sentinel reporters are covering the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake and the shooting deaths of two men during subsequent protests.
Reedsburg Man Brings Dead Skunk to City Hall
by WRJC WebMaster on September 3, 2020 at 2:41 PM
Joe Biden to visit Kenosha, Jacob Blake family on Thursday, making his first campaign...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 3, 2020 at 2:30 PM
Joe Biden will visit Kenosha just days after President Donald Trump toured the city.
