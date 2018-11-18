Village of Necedah Has Full Time Police Officer Purchases New Truck

The Village of Necedah now has a full time police officer. The Village approved the contract of Officer Mariah Vogel at their recent meeting. Necedah Chief of Police Tony Hiess says she is doing very well. In other village of Necedah news, they have decided to purchase a newer model truck that will be equipped with a snow plow. They will be purchasing a 2019 F350 to replace the current 2005 F350. The truck will cost $28,518 the plow will cost just under $6,000. The old truck will be sold through Wisconsin Surplus.

Source: WRJC.com





