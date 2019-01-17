Village of Necedah Begins Search for New Public Works Coordinator

The Village of Necedah is looking for a new public works coordinator. Warren Nordgren announced he will be leaving the position during the villages January 14th meeting. Nordgren will be moving into the Kenosha area. The village will be looking for someone knowledgeable in sewer systems, parks, and water treatment systems. The position pays between 48,000 – 55,000 dollars a year.

Source: WRJC.com





