Vikings players, owners lock arms in response to Trump

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With NFL owners and players around the league condemning President Donald Trump’s recent remarks about national anthem protests, the Minnesota Vikings have put forth their own show of unity.

Source: LacrosseTribune.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.