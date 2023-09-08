Vigil planned for Massachusetts teen who died after taking part in One Chip Challenge
The family of a teenager who died after eating an extremely spicy tortilla chip as part of a social media challenge will gather to remember the promising basketball player at a vigil while they await word from Massachusetts authorities about…
Assembly Democrats propose bills to strengthen unions
by Raymond Neupert on September 8, 2023 at 4:29 PM
State Assembly Democrats want to make it easier for unions to bargain in Wisconsin. Stevens Point representative Katrina Shankland says union action has led to major wins for workers. “The Teamsters recent historic UPS deal and the strike […]
Evers awards grants to help veterans’ mental health
by WRN Contributor on September 8, 2023 at 4:27 PM
Governor Tony Evers was at a Thursday night event spotlighting veterans’ mental health issues. The gathering at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center announced the distribution of $650,000 in grants from the American Rescue Plan Act to 16 […]
Wisconsin man arrested for actions during J6 Capitol riot
by Bob Hague on September 8, 2023 at 4:23 PM
A Wisconsin man has been arrested for actions during the January 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol. Federal prosecutors say 40-year-old Joseph Cattani of Colgate was identified after surveillance images were released from the January 6 insurrection. […]
City Of Mauston Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on September 8, 2023 at 4:09 PM
Local Prep Scores from Thursday September 9th
by WRJC WebMaster on September 8, 2023 at 4:07 PM
FELONY BAIL JUMPING ARREST in Vernon County
by WRJC WebMaster on September 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM
Father Allegedly Struck in Head by Son with a Gun in Vernon County
by WRJC WebMaster on September 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM
Mile Bluff Foundation offers FREE Older Adult Mental Health First Aid Training
by WRJC WebMaster on September 8, 2023 at 4:04 PM
Evers says he’ll veto Republican tax cut
by Bob Hague on September 7, 2023 at 5:41 PM
Wisconsin’s Democratic governor will reject a Republican tax cut proposal if it reaches his desk. Governor Tony Evers posted Wednesday on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, calling the $2.9 billion tax cut that Republicans in […]
