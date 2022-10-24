Victims of fatal Wisconsin fire ID'd as 2 adults, 4 children

Authorities have identified the six people who died in an apartment fire in southern Wisconsin as two adults and four children. Police said Sunday that all six lived together in one apartment of the four-unit building in Hartland. Officials say…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.