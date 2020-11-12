Victim Med-Flighted after Being Stabbed in Rural Hillsboro  

On November 11th, 2020 at approximately 1:30 AM, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a stabbing that occurred at a residence on County Road W, rural Hillsboro.

Deputies arrived on scene, and took the suspect, Jenna M. Bell, age 20, of rural Hillsboro, into custody. A 36-year-old female was transported to Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro by Hillsboro Area Ambulance Service with multiple stab wounds. The victim was later med-flighted by Gundersen AIR to UW Hospital in Madison for further treatment of her injuries.

Jenna Bell is being held at the Vernon County Detention Center awaiting a bail/bond hearing through the Vernon County Circuit Court. Charges of First-Degree Attempted Homicide and Aggravated Assault will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office.

Assisting at the scene was the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Hillsboro Area Ambulance Service.

This appears to be an isolated incident with no immediate danger to the public.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com







