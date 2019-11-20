Vice President Mike Pence tours Marinette Marine, touts U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal
Pence’s visit comes amid ongoing concerns about the health of Wisconsin’s dairy industry and as the 2020 campaign season ramps up.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- In Marinette, Vice President Mike Pence touts U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, blasts impeac...2 hours ago
- Green Bay woman recovering after being kidnapped, shot by man who was considered low-risk ...2 hours ago
- Get ready for rare Unicorn meteor shower that could light up the sky Thursday night. If it...3 hours ago
- CITY OF MAUSTON WINTER PARKING REGULATIONS SIDEWALK/DRIVEWAY CLEARING5 hours ago
- Hemp Workshop to be Held at Hillsboro Brewing Company December 5th5 hours ago
- 20 People Sickened With E Coli In Last Week, But Nobody Knows Where It’s Coming From5 hours ago
- Check your hunting cabin for carbon monoxide, says WPS7 hours ago
- Another Wisconsin city opens up deer hunting inside city limits7 hours ago
- Gov. Evers, Nygren to continue fight over mental health funding for farmers7 hours ago
- Ag Census Drills Down Stats on Wisconsin Farm Irrigation14 hours ago
- State & National Milk Production Rose in October14 hours ago
- Man Killed in Tractor vs. Milk Truck Accident in Marathon Co.14 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.