Vice President Mike Pence coming to Madison

Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Madison next week. It’s seemingly another sign of Wisconsin’s importance in the presidential election. The White House announced that Pence is scheduled to deliver remarks in the Capitol rotunda next Tuesday, as part of a National School Choice Week event. Pence’s visit to the state’s liberal stronghold will […]

