Vice President Kamala Harris touts Biden administration infrastructure plan in Milwaukee visit, tours clean energy labs
In an interview with the Journal Sentinel, Harris also said she believes the massive plan will improve racial equity when it comes to family-supporting jobs, school safety, affordable housing, stable broadband and safe drinking water.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Anonymous donor gives $1,000 to each contracted teacher in Green Bay Catholic schools
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 4, 2021 at 11:36 PM
About 190 teachers will benefit from the donation, which honors them for working amid the COVID-19 pandemic this school year.
An anonymous donor gave $1,000 to each of the nearly 190 contracted Green Bay Area Catholic Education teachers for their efforts during the pandemic.
Milwaukee council approves settlement including policy changes with former Bucks player...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 4, 2021 at 11:07 PM
Mayor Tom Barrett will sign the settlement of a lawsuit brought nearly three years ago, according to a spokesman.
Spring planting season is off to a promising start for Wisconsin's farmers. Dry...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 4, 2021 at 11:05 PM
Farmers usually aim to finish planting by Memorial Day, but this year, many will have their crops in the ground by Mother's Day.
Wisconsin surpasses 600,000 total COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 4, 2021 at 11:05 PM
People age 20 to 29 make up the largest portion of cases at just under 19%. But people over age 60 make up for 86% of cases with hospitalization.
In an interview with the Journal Sentinel, Harris also said she believes the massive plan will improve racial equity when it comes to family-supporting jobs, school safety, affordable housing, stable broadband and safe drinking water.
Florida company acquires Oconto-based Cruisers Yachts for $63 million
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 4, 2021 at 9:57 PM
Oconto-based Cruiser Yachts bought a Pulaski plant. Now both will be under the ownership of Florida-based MarineMax.
‘Grim milestone’ – Wisconsin surpasses 600,000 COVID-19 cases
by Bob Hague on May 4, 2021 at 9:56 PM
Wisconsin has surpassed 600,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Deputy Health Services Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk called it "a grim milestone" on Tuesday. "As we pass this milestone of 600,000 cases, let us
Share your struggles with us about working on the frontline. We want to tell your story.
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 4, 2021 at 9:43 PM
We're looking for workers in grocery, convenience and supply stores, restaurants and any other service industry jobs.
