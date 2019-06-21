Veterans Cemetery Project Incorporated to Hold Flag Retirement Ceremony June 22nd

The Veterans Cemetery Project Incorporated will be holding a Flag Retirement Ceremony June 22nd at 6pm. The Ceremony will be held at The Rock Camping Resort (formerly known as Castle Rock Resort) on 26th street just outside of Mauston. The public is welcome to attend and bring their US flags that need to be retired. If the public does come they are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. The ceremony could last up to 3 or 4 hours depending on the amount of flags to retire.

Source: WRJC.com





