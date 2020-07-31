Veteran Mason Crosby added to Packers reserve/COVID-19 list
With veterans reporting to training camp, three Green Bay Packers were added to the teams COVID-19 reserve list, the biggest of the three is kicker Mason Crosby. Joining Crosby are TE Jace Sternberger and DT Treyvon Hester. All three either tested positive for the coronavirus or have been in close contact with someone who has. […]
Source: WRN.com
-
Veteran Mason Crosby added to Packers reserve/COVID-19 list
by Bill Scott on July 31, 2020 at 1:53 AM
With veterans reporting to training camp, three Green Bay Packers were added to the teams COVID-19 reserve list, the biggest of the three is kicker Mason Crosby. Joining Crosby are TE Jace Sternberger and DT Treyvon Hester. All three either […]
-
Wisconsin Republicans break with Trump over delaying November election
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2020 at 12:56 AM
Top Wisconsin Republicans broke with President Donald Trump on Thursday over delaying the November election.
-
Thursday COVID-19 numbers back up above 1000 cases
by Bob Hague on July 31, 2020 at 12:56 AM
For the first time in nearly a week Wisconsin reported over 1,000 cases in a single day Thursday. There were 1,059 positives among 17,270 tests processed in the prior 24 hours, according to the Department of Health Services. That’s a positive […]
-
Some Wisconsin voters may have to briefly lower their masks so poll workers can identify...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2020 at 12:34 AM
Also, those who refuse to wear masks at the polls will be allowed to vote, despite the mask requirement, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said.
-
Green Bay schools superintendent: Decision not to open schools for start of the school...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 31, 2020 at 12:09 AM
The plan will go before the Green Bay School Board for approval on Monday.
-
No, Evers' order doesn't require masks in your house or walking your dog
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 30, 2020 at 11:19 PM
State mask order applies to public spaces, both indoors and confined outdoor spaces. But private residences are exempt from the order.
-
Wisconsin mask mandate: Brown County officials question enforcement; some supportive of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 30, 2020 at 10:40 PM
De Pere and Green Bay officials weren't sure what the state order means for local ordinances. Businesses have questions, too.
-
Journal Sentinel and USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin asked what you thought about the mask...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 30, 2020 at 10:35 PM
More than 2,000 people responded to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel survey asking their opinions on wearing face masks in public.
-
Ron Johnson spearheads GOP proposal to extend pandemic unemployment while reducing its...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 30, 2020 at 10:30 PM
Ron Johnson proposed a bill that would continue pandemic unemployment but reduce the amount, on the day before the payments are set to expire.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.