Veteran Mason Crosby added to Packers reserve/COVID-19 list

With veterans reporting to training camp, three Green Bay Packers were added to the teams COVID-19 reserve list, the biggest of the three is kicker Mason Crosby. Joining Crosby are TE Jace Sternberger and DT Treyvon Hester. All three either tested positive for the coronavirus or have been in close contact with someone who has. […]

Source: WRN.com







