Vet Tests Positive for COVID-19 at WI Rapids (TOMAH VA) Out-Patient Clinic

A Veteran from Wisconsin Rapids tested positive for the Corona Virus. The patient was an out-patient at the Tomah VA, Wisconsin Rapids out-patient clinic. A clinic spokesperson said the risk to other patients and care providers is low because the vet was sent home last Friday for self-isolation. No information is being released about the veteran. The clinic said it is screening staff and veterans who have symptoms of a fever, cough and shortness of breath. Any individuals known to be at risk of contracting COVID-19 are immediately isolated.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.