Verso to idle Wisconsin Rapids, Duluth mills indefinitely, starting at the end of July
The company announced Tuesday it will indefinitely stop production in its paper mills in Duluth and Wisconsin Rapids
Shorewood community leaders call for attorney to be disbarred and charged with hate crime...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2020 at 4:11 PM
After a white attorney spat on a black student, Shorewood leaders are calling for accountability.
Miller Park intruder tried carving his name into field with stolen tractor, causing $40K...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2020 at 3:57 PM
The intruder who entered Miller Park last week hijacked a tractor and tried carving his name in cursive on the grounds, causing $40,000 in damages.
Native American tribes support George Floyd protests, provide security during riots
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 9, 2020 at 3:18 PM
A roundup of some of Wisconsin's Native American tribes' support for the George Floyd protests and the response to unrest in Minnesota.
Rep. Kind’s Statement on Verso Corporation
by WRJC WebMaster on June 9, 2020 at 3:16 PM
Rep. Ron Kind released the following statement in response to today’s announcement from Verso Corporation that it is indefinitely “idling” operations at its mill in Wisconsin Rapids, laying off nearly 900 Wisconsinites.
New Dairy Business Innovation Group Offering Grants
on June 9, 2020 at 3:05 PM
The newly created Dairy Business Innovation Alliance is offering industry grants to help dairy producers and processors in the region diversify, modernize or develop new products.
Kusilek, Levzow Unseated from DFW Board
on June 9, 2020 at 3:05 PM
The only two contested incumbents running for re-election on the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board this year have both lost to their challengers.
It's Summertime in Wisconsin Farm Fields
on June 9, 2020 at 3:05 PM
With temperatures reaching the 80s and 90s and just a few incidents of rain and severe weather, farmers kept busy this past week wrapping up their planting activity and harvesting hay.
Kwik Trip Offering Free Milk to Families in June
on June 9, 2020 at 3:05 PM
One of Wisconsin's largest convenience store chains is celebrating June Dairy Month by offering free milk to those in need.
Evers Appoints Members to Commission on Rural Prosperity
on June 9, 2020 at 3:05 PM
As promised earlier this year in his State of the State address, Gov.
