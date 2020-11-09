Verso Corp. reports $31 million loss during third quarter as company idled mills in Wisconsin Rapids, Duluth
Verso Corp. reported a $31 million loss during the third quarter, as the Ohio-based papermaker idled mills in Wisconsin Rapids and Duluth, Minnesota.
Weekend sees 11,000 positive COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths
by Bob Hague on November 9, 2020 at 7:25 PM
There were more than 11,000 positive COVID-19 tests over the weekend in Wisconsin, and more than 50 deaths. The state Department of Health Services reported 4,280 coronavirus cases, out of more than 12,000 tests on Sunday, and 7,065 on Saturday. DHS […]
Wisconsin’s Reuvers named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team
by Bill Scott on November 9, 2020 at 6:24 PM
Wisconsin senior forward Nate Reuvers was named to the 2020-21 Preseason All-Big Ten Team on Monday. Reuvers is the only Badger to make the 10-person first team, voted on by a panel of conference media members. Reuvers started all 31 games for […]
Football Badgers getting ready for Michigan
by Bill Scott on November 9, 2020 at 6:10 PM
The Wisconsin football team is inching closer to a return to Big Ten action against the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Saturday. The Badgers began their regular game week preparations Monday morning. The team will practice each day […]
Bellin Health to open COVID-19 testing site at former Sears Auto Center building on Green...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 9, 2020 at 6:06 PM
Testing is available from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Ohio man seeks families of U.S. paratroopers who signed Nazi flag. One was James Megellas
by Fond du Lac Reporter on November 9, 2020 at 5:59 PM
Scrawled across the Nazi banner in various handwritings were signatures of members of the U.S. 82nd Airborne, 'H' Company.
Prices for Packers-Colts tickets cheaper two weeks before game
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 9, 2020 at 5:52 PM
The average lowest price for the Green Bay Packers-Indianapolis Colts game $34 cheaper than two weeks ago.
Schultz, Beatrice Ruth (Bea) Age 100 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on November 9, 2020 at 4:52 PM
WIAA Releases Football Playoff Brackets
by WRJC WebMaster on November 9, 2020 at 4:49 PM
Mauston School District
by WRJC WebMaster on November 9, 2020 at 4:37 PM
