Vernon County Woman Loses Control of Vehicle Trying to Avoid Deer

A single-vehicle crash occurred Tuesday morning, November 19, 2019, at approximately 6:45 AM, in the town of Kickapoo. 29 year old Krystal K. Howell, of Readstown was operating a passenger car northbound on State Highway 131, just north of the village of Readstown. The operator slowed to avoid striking a deer and lost control. The vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck and embankment. Howell sustained non-life threatening injuries and she was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua, by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.